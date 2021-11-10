Applications open for state childcare funding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Applications are now open for child care providers to receive funding through the State of Nevada.

As approved in a recent Interim Finance Committee, $222 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are available for providers to support their programs and reduce costs for families.

Funds from the Administration for Children and Families that will be available as stipends for operating costs to help providers stay in business and help existing and newly-recruited child care centers increase revenue.

Those eligible to apply include:

Child care centers licensed in Nevada (with the exception of Head Start)

Family or group child care licensed in Nevada

Nevada Out of School Time (OST) providers (excluding city and county parks and recreation programs) as defined by NRS 432A.0278

License-exempt family child care (family, friend and neighbor) provider participating in subsidy/Child Care and Development Fund

Home-based license exempt provider applications are due no later than Dec. 31, 2021. Licensed, and before and after school, provider applications are due no later than Feb. 28, 2022.

Find the application for funding and more information here.

