Wilber Martinez Guzman pleads guilty to two Douglas Co. murders

Wilber Martinez Guzman
Wilber Martinez Guzman(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Wilber Martinez Guzman has pled guilty to two Douglas County murders under a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty.

The 22-year old Salvadoran illegal immigrant has now admitted to a total of four murders in a 2019 crime spree. In Douglas County, Martinez Guzman admitted to shooting 56-year-old Connie Koontz and 74-year old Sophia Renken in their Gardnerville homes.

The Douglas County guilty plea involved two counts of First Degree Murder with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Burglary.

Martinez Guzman has also pled guilty in Washoe County 2nd Judicial District Court for the murder of 81-year-old Jerry David and his 80-year-old wife Sherry David in their South Reno home.

The case had been slowly working its way through court where prosecutors had wanted to try all four murders in Washoe County. The Supreme Court ordered the Douglas County charges separated.

Martinez Guzman still faces lesser charges in Carson City.

He will be formally sentenced in Washoe County on February 28, 2022.

