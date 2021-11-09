Advertisement

Washoe County K9 Calendars for sale

Washoe County police dogs and their handler's pose for the 2022 calendar.
Washoe County police dogs and their handler's pose for the 2022 calendar.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Department police dogs are gathering at Scheels in Sparks on Saturday, November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Washoe County K9 Partners will have a table with shirts, mugs, and 2022 calendars for anyone willing to make a donation to the organization.

The money will be used to help pay for the dog’s police equipment.

