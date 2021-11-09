Washoe County K9 Calendars for sale
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Department police dogs are gathering at Scheels in Sparks on Saturday, November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Washoe County K9 Partners will have a table with shirts, mugs, and 2022 calendars for anyone willing to make a donation to the organization.
The money will be used to help pay for the dog’s police equipment.
