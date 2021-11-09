Advertisement

Union: Third RTC strike likely

Teamsters picket during RTC bus strike
Teamsters picket during RTC bus strike(Ed Pearce)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:48 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC drivers could walk off the job for the third time in four months after members voted to reject an offer from RTC contractor Keolis. In a press release, Teamsters Local 533 said about 90 percent of its members voted against the deal.

Union leaders say Keolis offered them a 4 percent pay raise over each of the next 3 years, which the union says would not keep pace with inflation that is increasing as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keolis management’s ‘last best offer’ would result in a three-year pay cut for workers already struggling to afford skyrocketing rent, food, clothing and medical costs in today’s volatile market,” Local 533 President Gary Watson said.

RTC and Keolis have not yet commented on the Teamsters vote.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Woman identified in child fentanyl exposure case
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Fatal Reno fire blamed on smoking
Reno Police investigates a fatal shooting on Patton Drive.
Reno Police investigating fatal shooting
Vivian Bertrand, left, and Theodora Economou.
2 women arrested for Halloween night attacks in Placerville

Latest News

A breast cancer survivor featured in a photo gallery for Beyond the Ribbon.
Beyond the Ribbon
Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
‘Kids aren’t supposed to die’: Washoe County pediatricians share the questions they’re getting about the COVID vaccine for kids
A breast cancer survivor featured in a photo gallery for Beyond the Ribbon.
Exhibit highlights breast cancer survivors
Fentanyl patch
Fentanyl: Dangerous for all, deadly for children