Union: Third RTC strike likely

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC drivers could walk off the job for the third time in four months after members voted to reject an offer from RTC contractor Keolis. In a press release, Teamsters Local 533 said about 90 percent of its members voted against the deal.

Union leaders say Keolis offered them a 4 percent pay raise over each of the next 3 years, which the union says would not keep pace with inflation that is increasing as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keolis management’s ‘last best offer’ would result in a three-year pay cut for workers already struggling to afford skyrocketing rent, food, clothing and medical costs in today’s volatile market,” Local 533 President Gary Watson said.

RTC and Keolis have not yet commented on the Teamsters vote.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.