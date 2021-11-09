Advertisement

NV Energy to distribute LED lightbulbs in Reno

NV Energy handing out LED lightbulbs to the public.
NV Energy handing out LED lightbulbs to the public.
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:27 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is distributing energy efficient LED lightbulbs to 19,000 households across the state of Nevada.

Families will have the opportunity to receive a four-pack of Energy Star certified certified 9-watt (60-watt equivalent) LED light bulbs.

Distribution in Reno is happening Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Reno Housing Authority, located at 2565 Tom Sawyer Drive. Handouts will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last for an hour.

NV Energy says a household is estimated to save $55 in electricity costs over the life of each LED lightbulb.

For more energy-saving tips from NV Energy, visit their website here.

