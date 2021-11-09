NV Energy to distribute LED lightbulbs in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is distributing energy efficient LED lightbulbs to 19,000 households across the state of Nevada.

Families will have the opportunity to receive a four-pack of Energy Star certified certified 9-watt (60-watt equivalent) LED light bulbs.

Distribution in Reno is happening Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Reno Housing Authority, located at 2565 Tom Sawyer Drive. Handouts will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last for an hour.

NV Energy says a household is estimated to save $55 in electricity costs over the life of each LED lightbulb.

For more energy-saving tips from NV Energy, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.