CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - NDOT says the Spooner Junction of I580 / S. Carson / Highway 50 is closed in all directions as the NHP deals with a fatal, multiple vehicle accident.

Southbound traffic on I580 is being diverted at Fairview Drive.

The NHP is warning that US-50 could be closed for several hours.

FATAL CRASH: US-50/Carson Mile Marker 7 (At intersection) westbound. Westbound closed l, expect lengthy (perhaps hours) delays, use alternate route. — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) November 9, 2021

