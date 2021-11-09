Local tattoo shops holding motel kids benefit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four local tattoo shops are coming together to collect items for kids living in hotels. They’re asking for brand new items including backpacks, blankets, and toys.

You can drop them off at Aces Tattoo, Evolution Tattoo, Wolf City Tattoo, and Lasting Dose Tattoo. Doing so can get you a raffle ticket, which will enter you into a drawing for a $500 and $250 gift certificate and more. You can also buy a raffle ticket for $20.

They are only accepting new items. You can drop off your donations at any of the four tattoo shops now through November 21.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.