Advertisement

‘Kids aren’t supposed to die’: Washoe County pediatricians share the questions they’re getting about the COVID vaccine for kids

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Sugarland, Texas. (Brandon Thibodeaux/CVS Health)(Brandon Thibodeux | CVS Health)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The arrival of child-sized covid-19 vaccines has pediatricians in Washoe County flooded with questions.

While many parents and guardians are wondering where they can find the vaccine and fast, others have questions about safety and effectiveness.

A common one for parents is ‘If COVID is mild for most kids, do they really need a COVID-19 vaccine?’ According to local doctors, the answer is ‘Yes.’

“We’ve had 680 kids across the country die of COVID and kids aren’t supposed to die,” said Dr. Krista Colletti, pediatrician at Aspen Pediatrics. “One of those kids was my patient so, I’m not okay about this.”

“When you have tons of kids who are getting infected, you’re going to have a small percentage of those kids who get very sick, and any preventable death is completely unacceptable to us,” said Dr. Christina Raman, physician and owner of Summit Pediatrics.

As for concerns about heart inflammation known as Myocarditis, the CDC says there have been rare cases, mostly among male teens and young adults. It also says the risk of heart inflammation from having COVID-19 is higher.

“If you get Myocarditis from the COVID infection it lasts a lot longer, some kids don’t fully recover from that, it’s a much bigger deal,” said Dr. Raman. “Whereas the kids who have gotten myocarditis from the vaccine itself, again very rare, it’s been short-lived and they’ve had a complete recovery.”

After the spike in cases we saw last winter, both Dr. Colleti and Raman say it is important to have kids protected. So, if your child is eleven years old and won’t turn 12 in a couple months, they recommend to not wait.

“The reason that they cut the dose for the little kids is that their immune systems are much more active, you know, they make great antibodies so even in the older kids in that age group, the 11 year-olds, when they checked them for antibodies, they had great response,” said Dr. Colleti.

If your child had COVID, the recommendation is to still get them vaccinated, as Dr. Colleti says there is still not enough data about how long antibody protection last.

“The point is protecting them against severe illness,” said Dr. Raman. “ I can walk out here and come down with COVID, but I’m likely to do perfectly fine because I’m protected with the immunity of the vaccine.”

Both doctors are hoping to get doses of the vaccine this week and will be getting their own children vaccinated.

They recommend that parents talk about the decision with their pediatricians.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Woman identified in child fentanyl exposure case
Reno Police are in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Tripp Drive near Clear Acre.
Reno Police standoff with wanted person now over
Reno Police investigates a fatal shooting on Patton Drive.
Reno Police investigating fatal shooting
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Fatal Reno fire blamed on smoking

Latest News

A breast cancer survivor featured in a photo gallery for Beyond the Ribbon.
Exhibit highlights breast cancer survivors
Fentanyl patch
Fentanyl: Dangerous for all, deadly for children
Funding available for Nevada caregivers.
State emergency fund available for caregivers
Kids vaccines in high demand as CHA begins vaccinations
Community Health Alliance to begin vaccinating kids