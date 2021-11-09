Ground broken on new low-income housing development in Dayton

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been a long process...

“I started this about 2 1/4 years ago and now I’m finally breaking ground,” says developer Eddie Hult with CPLC.

A formal ground breaking ceremony was held on Monday on Retail Road in Dayton, and over the next year crews will build the Dayton Gold Country Manor Apartments, and Hult says they are being built for a select group of people.

“Everyone in this unit will have to be making no more than $30,000,” He explained.

The 50 new apartments will be part of a more than 300 total homes being built in the area, and it’s clear why – land.

“There’s a lot of land and it’s more affordable and it’s commutable to places like Carson City and now even Reno,” said Nevada housing division CFO Michael Holiday.

Holiday says there has always been a shortage of affordable housing in Nevada, but the problem has been exacerbated by the pandemic with people moving here at working remotely for places out of state.

The project was made possible by low income tax credits, meaning its funded by private sector investors. They get a long term return on investment, and those at the lower income levels get a place to live.

“It’s a win-win,” Holiday explained. We get all this private sector money and they don’t have to borrow so we can serve people with those lower income levels.”

Hult says people should be moving into the new apartments in about a year.

