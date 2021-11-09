Exhibit highlights breast cancer survivors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Women in northern Nevada are sharing their stories of survival, helping raise awareness for breast cancer and early detection. On Friday, November 12 at The Alpine, Each One Tell One will host Beyond the Ribbon, a photo gallery showcasing survivors from the community. The non-profit focuses on educating women about the risks of having dense breast tissue, a problem that affects lots of women in Nevada according to the organization’s President, Heather Reimer.

“About 50 percent of women have dense breast tissue and about 50 percent of those have a cancer that is missed on their mammogram. So it is important. It’s important for women to know and understand all about their breast health and what the appropriate screenings are and what’s right for them,” Reimer added.

Beyond the Ribbon will feature a photo collection by Amber Ezell, a local artist and photographer. The featured photos will be in black and white to highlight the scars of the survivors.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Beyond the Ribbon and the event will run until 10. All proceeds will benefit the non-profit and its programs that provide fitness and nutrition support. To learn more about Beyond the Ribbon, visit the the Each One Tell One website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.