Democrat Majority unveils proposed redistricting maps

The Democratic Legislative Majority has released its proposed maps for redistricting in Nevada
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Democratic Majority Leaders in the State Senate and Assembly have unveiled their proposed redistricting maps.

Nevada did not gain any Congressional seats in the 2020 Census, but the Legislature has to redraw the district maps to represent population shifts.

There have been 10 map proposals submitted. You can see the options at Redistricting.leg.state.nv.us.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will call a special legislative session to decide on the updated districts. The Democrats hold majorities in both chambers of the legislature.

In addition to the Congressional districts, the Legislature must also remap the State Senate, State Assembly and Board of Regents districts.

