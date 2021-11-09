Advertisement

Caregivers and the impact they

November is National Family Caregivers Month, and caretakers have a job like no other.
November is National Family Caregivers Month, and caretakers have a job like no other.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:02 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November is National Family Caregivers Month, and caretakers have a job like no other. Former caregiver and current support group facilitator, Cathy Maupin shared her experience as she took care of her mom for twenty-two years as her mom battled Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports up to forty percent of family members caring for people with dementia to suffer from depression. It is also reported one in eight of those caretakers experience physical distress, isolation, and declining mental health.

Cathy mentioned how important it was to take care of herself too. She made it a goal to get enough sleep, exercise, and spend time with friends.

Although this was a difficult time for Maupin she shared,

“I can’t say enough about how wonderful of experience caregiving has been and where it’s led. I’m happy I was a caregiver. I am happy to help my mom transition from the life she knew and had into something different. I was happy to be there with her every step of the way,” Maupin said.

When providing care for a loved one, resources are available for caregivers to stay healthy.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Woman identified in child fentanyl exposure case
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Fatal Reno fire blamed on smoking
A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 5, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery
Reno Police investigates a fatal shooting on Patton Drive.
Reno Police investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
‘Kids aren’t supposed to die’: Washoe County pediatricians share the questions they’re getting about the COVID vaccine for kids
A breast cancer survivor featured in a photo gallery for Beyond the Ribbon.
Exhibit highlights breast cancer survivors
Kids vaccines in high demand as CHA begins vaccinations
Community Health Alliance to begin vaccinating kids
Envirolution receives a $96,000 grant from the NV Energy Foundation Clean Grant
Envirolution receives support from the NV Energy Foundation