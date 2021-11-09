Caregivers and the impact they

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November is National Family Caregivers Month, and caretakers have a job like no other. Former caregiver and current support group facilitator, Cathy Maupin shared her experience as she took care of her mom for twenty-two years as her mom battled Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports up to forty percent of family members caring for people with dementia to suffer from depression. It is also reported one in eight of those caretakers experience physical distress, isolation, and declining mental health.

Cathy mentioned how important it was to take care of herself too. She made it a goal to get enough sleep, exercise, and spend time with friends.

Although this was a difficult time for Maupin she shared,

“I can’t say enough about how wonderful of experience caregiving has been and where it’s led. I’m happy I was a caregiver. I am happy to help my mom transition from the life she knew and had into something different. I was happy to be there with her every step of the way,” Maupin said.

When providing care for a loved one, resources are available for caregivers to stay healthy.

