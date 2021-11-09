Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:26 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

