State emergency fund available for caregivers

Funding available for Nevada caregivers.
Funding available for Nevada caregivers.(kolo)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:38 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division is now offering relief for caregivers.

An emergency fund is available for caregivers who suddenly have an unavoidable or unplanned absence and need to find care for their loved one.

A caregiver has the choice to choose a provider such as a professional caregiver, family, friends, neighbors, and other supports within their own support system.

Recipients of the funding are limited to one-time assistance.

Funds are also contingent on availability and are distributed on a case-by-case basis.

More information and the application for funding can be found by calling (775) 575-9406 or by emailing Yazmin Orozco at yorozco.contractor@adsd.nv.gov.

A full list of ADSD programs and funding can be found here.

