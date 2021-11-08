Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The next system pushes into the region late Monday and Tuesday starting off with gusty winds as well as heavier rain and snow. Be prepared for travel delays and wintry conditions over mountain passes. Don’t forget to secure outdoor items. Winds may be rocking late Monday night into early Tuesday morning as a burst of winds is expected. A winter weather advisory is issued for above 7000 feet for the Greater Lake Tahoe area for late Monday PM into Tuesday morning. A high wind watch also goes in effect for the for the greater Reno-Carson area stretching down to Mono County late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

