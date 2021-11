Monday AM Weather A storm is setting up to bring gusty winds, valley rain and Sierra snow to our area today and tomorrow. Winds could exceed 50+ mph at times with Wind Advisories in effect through 4 AM Tuesday. Snow levels will start near 5000 feet, but will climb to 7000 feet overnight. Showers will taper off late Tuesday with drier conditions for the end of the week.

