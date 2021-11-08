Jewish Nevada raises millions of dollars to help organizations in Reno, beyond

RENO, Nev. (The Ferraro Group) - Jewish Nevada, Jewish Federation’s representative organization for 70,000 Jews in Nevada, announced today it is holding a “Super Sunday” celebration event on Nov. 7 that will comprise a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a community sock drive. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino.

Super Sunday is the largest fundraiser of the year for Jewish Nevada and will support its 2021 Annual Campaign. All funds raised during the day will stay in northern Nevada to help with various programs, such as general grants, community grants, Right Start Preschool vouchers, camp scholarships and more.

Jewish Nevada representatives are asking those who attend the event to bring new socks, in all sizes, to donate to Our Place, the Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality.

“As the weather gets cooler, we are proud to support the unhoused by holding a drive to donate these socks to them,” said Jewish Nevada Community Engagement Coordinator in Reno, Mara Langer. “We look forward to welcoming the community at this event and raising more funds for the many programs we offer to residents in the northern part of our state.”

The event will also include a corner for children where they can bring their PJ library tzedakah boxes to help donate to the cause. The corner will also include books and a craft section.

To learn more about Jewish Nevada and how to get involved in the community, visit www.JewishNevada.org.

About Jewish Nevada Jewish Nevada is Nevada’s Jewish Federation, serving as the representative organization for the 70,000 Jews in Nevada. It is the only organization charged with assessing and addressing the needs of the entire community. Jewish Nevada works diligently to build a vibrant community and sustain Jewish life throughout Nevada, Israel, and around the world. It is committed to the values of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world); Tzedakah (righteousness and philanthropy); and G’milut Hasadim (acts of kindness and service).

