Envirolution receives support from the NV Energy Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is National STEM Day, and a local non-profit has received a grant to support its mission. Through the NV Energy Foundation’s Clean Grant, Envirolution has been gifted $96,0000.

Through this grant, Envirolution will continue to work to grow the next generation of clean energy workers through their Project ReCharge program. They will target funds to rural Nevada by supplying schools and teachers with the tools needed to teach kids about careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Vanessa Robertson, Co-Executive Director of Envirolution described why the Clean Grant is important to the rural schools here in Nevada,

“They often don’t have the resources or partnerships to provide these unique hands-on opportunities and these project-based learning and workforce development pathways, so addressing that need is really important to Envirolution and the Clean Grant from NV Energy Foundation,” Robertson said.

Envirolution will use the contribution from the NV Energy Foundation to promote their three spheres of philosophy- a thriving economy, clean jobs, and a healthy society.

For more information on the impact Envirolution is making, click here.

