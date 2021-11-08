Advertisement

Envirolution receives support from the NV Energy Foundation

Envirolution receives a $96,000 grant from the NV Energy Foundation Clean Grant
Envirolution receives a $96,000 grant from the NV Energy Foundation Clean Grant(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:12 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is National STEM Day, and a local non-profit has received a grant to support its mission. Through the NV Energy Foundation’s Clean Grant, Envirolution has been gifted $96,0000.

Through this grant, Envirolution will continue to work to grow the next generation of clean energy workers through their Project ReCharge program. They will target funds to rural Nevada by supplying schools and teachers with the tools needed to teach kids about careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Vanessa Robertson, Co-Executive Director of Envirolution described why the Clean Grant is important to the rural schools here in Nevada,

“They often don’t have the resources or partnerships to provide these unique hands-on opportunities and these project-based learning and workforce development pathways, so addressing that need is really important to Envirolution and the Clean Grant from NV Energy Foundation,” Robertson said.

Envirolution will use the contribution from the NV Energy Foundation to promote their three spheres of philosophy- a thriving economy, clean jobs, and a healthy society.

For more information on the impact Envirolution is making, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Washoe County school bus involved in fatal accident
Reno Police are in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Tripp Drive near Clear Acre.
Reno Police standoff with wanted person now over
Reno Police investigates a fatal shooting on Patton Drive.
Reno Police investigating fatal shooting
Vivian Bertrand, left, and Theodora Economou.
2 women arrested for Halloween night attacks in Placerville
Afghan refugees
Northern Nevada International Center needs help as Afghan evacuees arrive in the area

Latest News

The Note-Ables
Donations sought to help Reno-area band to perform in New York
Families line up at WCHD to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Hundreds of children line up at Washoe County Health District for COVID-19 vaccine
Reno High School student publishes math book
Passion for math inspires Reno student to publish a book
Toys for Tots donation site Summit Mall
Toys for Tots campaign underway