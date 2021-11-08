Donations sought to help Reno-area band to perform in New York

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The band associated with Note-Able Music Therapy Services has been selected to perform at an awards show showcasing the talents of people with developmental and physical disabilities and they ask the public for donations to make it happen.

NMTS is a Reno nonprofit that offers music therapy, adaptive music programs and a chance to perform for people of all abilities.

The second annual Danny Awards will be in New York City on Dec. 12.

Donations will offset travel expenses for The Note-Ables. They need an additional $6,000 to cover the $12,000 in travel expenses.

“Note-Able Music Therapy Services believes that music therapy should be accessible for anyone,” said Manal Toppozada, executive director of NMTS. “And so, too, should the chance to perform. The Danny Awards is an incredible opportunity for The Note-Ables to shine a light on accessibility in the performing arts for those musicians who require access and accommodations. We need to raise the funds to send this deserving and talented group to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

To donate, go here: https://nmtsreno.org/thenoteablestonyc/.

To learn more about the Danny Awards and Daniel’s Music Foundation go to https://danielsmusic.org.

To learn more about Note-Able Music Therapy Services go to https://nmtsreno.org/.

