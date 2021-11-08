Community Health Alliance to begin vaccinating kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Health Alliance is set to begin vaccinating kids as young as 5. Due to the high demand, there aren’t any appointments available right now, but there are some steps you can take to plan ahead.

Appointments open up every Friday for the following week. This is done to ensure C.H.A. has enough vaccines for those who schedule appointments.

After an appointment is scheduled, parents will need to fill out a waver and bring it to the vaccination. It’s important to note that parents are required to be there throughout the entire process.

The vaccines will be given out at C.H.A.’s health centers at on Oddie and Wells. Shots will also be given out in the Peppermill parking lot, every Tuesday from from noon to 4:30 P.M.. You can find vaccine availability here.

Washoe County will also be offering a few chances to get the pediatric shot this week:

- Wednesday and Friday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M..

- Saturday at the county’s main clinic on East 9th street from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M.

- Sunday, pediatric vaccines will be available at all Washoe County’s vaccine clinics.

All these events will be on a first come, first serve basis until the vaccines run out.

Renown is also vaccinating kids. You can schedule an appointment through renown’s my-chart app.

