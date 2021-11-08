Advertisement

9 month old boy treated for fentanyl

Fire crews responded to a haz mat situation on Whites Creek Lane involving a child's exposure to fentanyl.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A nine-month-old boy is being treated after exposure to the drug fentanyl.

Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue (TMFR) crews, along with Reno Fire, REMSA and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call for a child at a home on Whites Creek Lane about 7:30 A.M. Sunday morning.

Firefighters found the toddler not breathing, but they were able to resuscitate him. Paramedics determined the child had been exposed to fentanyl. Since the drug is a powder, it can get into the air or fall on the floor.

The call was then upgraded to a hazardous materials response at 10 A.M.

TMFR says a woman admitted to having the drug in the home.

There is no word on the child’s condition or whether the woman is facing criminal charges.

