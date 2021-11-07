Washoe County bars, restaurants targeted by slot burglars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Burglars targeted Washoe County bars and restaurants with gaming machines the last several weeks and authorities on Sunday asked for the public’s help to find them.

Detectives from several agencies are working extra hours developing leads in the cases. They also ask business owners to take extra precautions.

The suspect vehicle may be an older small or midsized pickup truck with both white and red paint, possibly a late 1980s Chevrolet S10 pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

