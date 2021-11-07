Talton’s late FG lifts Wolf Pack over San Jose State 27-24

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Brandon Talton kicked a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in the game and Nevada used two defensive touchdowns to fend off San Jose State 27-24 in Mountain West Conference play.

Matt Mercurio’s 34-yard field goal knotted the score at 17 with 10:05 left in the game, but Carson Strong delivered a 20-yard scoring strike to Romeo Doubs to put Nevada up 24-17.

Nick Starkel directed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 2-yard TD toss to Derrick Deese Jr. to tie the game at 24 with 1:47 remaining.

Strong connected with Melquan Stovall for a 12-yard gain on fourth-and-9 to keep the Nevada drive alive and set up Talton’s game-winning kick.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)