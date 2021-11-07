Advertisement

Talton’s late FG lifts Wolf Pack over San Jose State 27-24

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:45 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Brandon Talton kicked a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in the game and Nevada used two defensive touchdowns to fend off San Jose State 27-24 in Mountain West Conference play.

Matt Mercurio’s 34-yard field goal knotted the score at 17 with 10:05 left in the game, but Carson Strong delivered a 20-yard scoring strike to Romeo Doubs to put Nevada up 24-17.

Nick Starkel directed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 2-yard TD toss to Derrick Deese Jr. to tie the game at 24 with 1:47 remaining.

Strong connected with Melquan Stovall for a 12-yard gain on fourth-and-9 to keep the Nevada drive alive and set up Talton’s game-winning kick.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Washoe County school bus involved in fatal accident
Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane
Reno Police are in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Tripp Drive near Clear Acre.
Reno Police standoff with wanted person now over
Reno Police investigates a fatal shooting on Patton Drive.
Reno Police investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Wolf Pack Head Coach Jay Norvell says his team's attention to detail will be a difference maker...
Looking ahead to SJSU game, Nevada still remembers last season’s tough loss
Nevada beats UNLV 51-20
Nevada defends Fremont Cannon with 51-20 win over UNLV
Nevada's Cole Turner (19) and Jacques Badolato-Birdsell (23) celebrate after a touchdown...
Strong with 4 TD passes, Wolf Pack defeats UNLV 51-20
Wolf Pack looks to defend Fremont Cannon; Silver and Blue hosts UNLV Friday night
Wolf Pack looks to defend Fremont Cannon; Silver and Blue hosts UNLV Friday night