Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lingering light rain and snow showers are possible into early Sunday morning. The next, stronger system will move into the region late Monday night into Tuesday bringing another round of lower valley rain and mountain snow. The bulk of the rain is forecasted for the Sierra with light rain spillover possible into western Nevada. Plan on periods of less-than-ideal travel conditions across the Sierra passes due to snow and slick road conditions.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

