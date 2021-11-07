Six arrests in Reno drunk driving crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drunk driving crackdown on Saturday led to five DUI arrests, the Reno Police Department said Sunday.

Police also issued six traffic citations.

Four officers made 36 stops in the afternoon and night in Reno, police said.

“The holiday season is quickly approaching and the Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for the effort.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.