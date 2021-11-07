Hundreds of young children line up at Washoe County Health District to get vaccinated against COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Saturday morning hundreds of kids ages 5-11, got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the Washoe County Health District hosting a clinic.

It comes just days after the CDC officially gave the green light to Pfizer’s vaccine made just for that age group.

Jonathan Greenberg, who was at the clinic says, he had no hesitation about the vaccine.

“We started checking immediately how we can get an appointment,” said Greenberg.

With the first shot in his five-year-old daughter’s arm, Greenberg is looking foward to traveling.

“We’re very excited to get her vaccinated finally,” said Greenberg. “Not having anxiety about her getting sick or spreading the virus to her family, her friends or her loved ones and her community.”

Patricia Bobo, who had been waiting in line for hour and a half says, she wanted to get her kids vaccinated so they could be social again.

“We want to be able to be with family and be with friends, and we’re looking forward to school,” said Bobo.

According to the Washoe County Health Department, the one big difference with this age group is the vaccine doseage.

“We really need to double and triple check that we’ve drawn the proper vaccine dose,” said James English, regional operations chief of COVID response in Washoe County.

The clinic was an all in one spot, vaccines for children 12 and up were also available, as well as adult boosters.

The WCHD hopes having this segment of the population vaccinated will get us closer to the end of the pandemic.

“It will help keep our kids in school and in their day cares and keep parents working,” said English. “Not missing work or school, it’s really important for everyone.”

Another vaccination event will take place next Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The only shots available will be for kids 5-11.

WCHD is working on expanding capacity that day and will reveal more details in the upcoming days.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, click here.

