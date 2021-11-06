Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 11/5

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time flies when you’re having fun. The season’s final installment of the Sports Caravan has come and gone with just a few teams remaining in the running for state championship hardware.

The final four 5A North teams tussled in town, with the regional championship game now set for next week. In 2A, we hit the road for games in Yerington and Incline. The 3A and 1A brackets are also shaping into form as the season whittles down.

Thanks for rocking with the Sports Caravan this season! We’ll be back for the 2021 Awards Show after Thanksgiving.

