Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department is looking for a man who tried to rob Sierra Sid’s Casino early Saturday.

Police said that at about 6 a.m. the man approached the cashier’s cage at the casino at 200 N. McCarran Blvd. and demanded money while showing he had a gun. He then tried to enter the cage but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then ran out of the north casino exit and stole a purse from a woman gambling at a slot machine.

The suspect wore all black and wore a vest with the word “Security” on it. Police found the stolen purse.

Police talked to witnesses. They ask anyone with information about the case call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

