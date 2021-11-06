Passion for math inspires Reno student to publish a book

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This year, high school senior Katarina Costa became an author.

The 17-year-old self-published her own book, called Math Quick Reference Handbook, a compilation of the notes that have gotten her from Algebra II to Calculus III.

“I was takimg Calculus I, Calculus II and I realized how much I referred to my notes,” said Costa. “I’d been constantly flipping through, I have a big binder with my notes over the years and so I figured, ‘Why not make it for other people?’.

Costa, who used to tutor math during her first and sophmore year, has had a passion for the subject since middle school.

“The biggest memory I have is when she was in eighth grade and her math teacher told her it was going to be hard and that was like a challenge for her,” said Laura Costa, Katarina’s mother. “She ended up really loving her teachers and everything.”

“I love the puzzle-solving aspect of it,” said Katarina Costa. “You know, seeing these equations and trying to break them down into pieces that make sense.”

Math QRH covers five different mathematics courses, Algebra II, Precalculus, Calculus I, II and III, so you can reference previous material any time.

She is quick to point out the book is not a textbook, but an easy to read tool.

“I give you the equation you need, explain it relly quick and then give an example,” said Katarina Costa. “I don’t want people to hate math. The kids I tutored, because they felt they weren’t good at math, they felt they weren’t good at school and that’s upsetting. So, I want to help at least one kid get a good grade in math or feel better about their schooling.”

Costa is currently a dual enrollment student at TMCC and will graduate in May with an associate’s degree in science.

Her goal is to become the second woman to receive a Fields Medal, the most prestigious award in the field of mathematics.

The Math QRH is currently on sale for $75, to buy a copy click here.

Currently educators are able to request a copy of the book for evaluation.

Costa says in the furture she hopes to have free, downloadable version of the book.

