One person dead in midtown Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department found one person dead Saturday in a fire in a home in midtown Reno.

A neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of Arroyo Street in midtown Reno shortly after noon on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived and entered the home and found the person deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

