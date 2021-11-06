Advertisement

One person dead in midtown Reno fire

The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.(Freixys Casado/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department found one person dead Saturday in a fire in a home in midtown Reno.

A neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of Arroyo Street in midtown Reno shortly after noon on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived and entered the home and found the person deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

