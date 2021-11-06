One injured Friday night in Reno during police shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was hospitalized late Friday after an officer-involved shooting about six blocks east of Virginia Lake.

The person’s condition on Saturday morning was not available.

The Reno Police Department said they responded to an apartment in the 200 block of East Grove Street at Wrondel Way at about 10:40 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance and a shot fired in a home.

Police said they made contact with a male at the scene and “shots were fired.” The male was taken to a hospital and no one else was involved.

The Sparks Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.