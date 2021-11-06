Advertisement

One injured Friday night in Reno during police shooting

The scene of an officer-involved shooting by the Reno Police Department on Nov. 5, 2021, in the...
The scene of an officer-involved shooting by the Reno Police Department on Nov. 5, 2021, in the 200 block of East Grove Street.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was hospitalized late Friday after an officer-involved shooting about six blocks east of Virginia Lake.

The person’s condition on Saturday morning was not available.

The Reno Police Department said they responded to an apartment in the 200 block of East Grove Street at Wrondel Way at about 10:40 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance and a shot fired in a home.

Police said they made contact with a male at the scene and “shots were fired.” The male was taken to a hospital and no one else was involved.

The Sparks Police Department is investigating the incident.

