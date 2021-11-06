Advertisement

Nevada board rejects proposal to ban coyote killing contests

In this Nov. 10, 2015 file photo a coyote makes its way through the snow on a hillside near the...
In this Nov. 10, 2015 file photo a coyote makes its way through the snow on a hillside near the Truckee Meadows Community College campus on the north side of Reno, Nev. A debate about whether to allow organized coyote hunts in Nevada is pitting urban and rural interests against each other while a state commission considers, once again, whether to join neighboring states in enacting a ban. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner,File)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:16 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada state regulatory board has narrowly voted against banning contests that give cash or other awards to hunters for killing coyotes.

The regulation rejected by the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission on a 5-4 vote Friday would have prohibited organizing, promoting or participating in contests or other competitions to capture or kill coyotes or other predatory or furbearing animals.

While supporters of the ban said they were concerned about the image of hunting, all 16 advisory panels to the nine-member board supported continuing to allow the contests.

Coyote killing contests have been banned in at least eight states since 2014.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Washoe County school bus involved in fatal accident
Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane
Reno Police are in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Tripp Drive near Clear Acre.
Reno Police standoff with wanted person now over
Fatal crash graphic.
Three teens die in crash into canal near Bishop

Latest News

A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 6, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery
The scene of an officer-involved shooting by the Reno Police Department on Nov. 5, 2021, in the...
One injured Friday night in Reno during police shooting
Battle Mountain and Incline faced off in a 2A state quarterfinal game.
Nov. 5 Sports Caravan
Sports Caravan, 11/5: Part One
Sports Caravan, 11/5: Part Three