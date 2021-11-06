Advertisement

COVID-19 forces closure of rural Lincoln County courthouse

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A surge in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County has forced the closure of the county courthouse in Pioche.

Louise Buettner, Lincoln County’s health officer, told KLAS-TV Friday that the district court continues to operate on an appointment basis. But the courthouse has been closed until further notice.

Melissa Rowe, administrator and CEO of a medical center in Caliente, said Lincoln County’s vaccination rate is 38%, which might be contributing to the outbreak in the rural county northeast of Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Clark County has recorded its 6,000 coronavirus-related death in the Las Vegas area. It’s home to nearly four out of every five COVID-19 deaths statewide.

