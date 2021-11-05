Washoe sheriff’s deputies crackdown nets 147 impaired driving arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A yearlong campaign targeting impaired driving on Friday and Saturday resulted in 147 arrests for impaired driving, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

This was a 16 percent increase over the prior year, the sheriff’s office said.

There were three crashes involving impaired driving.

There were also 30 speeding citations, nine red-light citations, 42 citations for using a cell phone or other distracted driving and 59 other citations. Deputies made 266 stops of drivers.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety funded this effort. The office also gave the sheriff’s office another $35,000 for similar enforcement during the next year.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.