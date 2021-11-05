Advertisement

Sparks Middle School evacuated due to possible gas leak

Sparks Middle School was evacuated briefly for a possible gas leak.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says the smell of natural gas prompted the evacuation of Sparks Middle School.

The evacuation was a safety precaution as Sparks Fire looks for the source of the smell.

NV Energy and Sparks Fire Crews searched the campus, but could not find the source of the smell.

The campus has since reopened and the students are back in their classrooms.

