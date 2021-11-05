A South Reno Grand Opening with a giveback to a local non-profit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Tandem Chocolates is located at 7111 South Virginia St in Reno and is offering a special collection with proceeds going to Safe Embrace. The owner has had a passion for chocolate since her childhood, when her mother passed away, Phyllis Robinson left public service to pursue this love full-time. She tells us how grateful she is to open, when covid hasn’t been kind to so many small businesses, “I’m fortunate that I’m waiting on equipment to come. I’m waiting to open my business and there’s so many amazing businesses here and restaurants in Reno that have struggled and sadly we’ve lost some of them.”

Her mission is “Eat well and do good.” The newest collection is an 8 piece, “Pie bon-bon box.” When you buy one now through the end of the year, 10 percent of each one sold will be donated to Safe Embrace. Tandem Chocolates is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit her website at https://www.tandemchocolates.com/.

