Prosecutor: 20 shots fired in gunman rampage at Las Vegas store

In this security image from video, released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a...
In this security image from video, released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a homicide suspect, identified as Jesus Javier Uribe, shot and killed a random man, then fired multiple times inside the Short Line Express Market, a Las Vegas convenience store near Jones and Robindale Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Clark County, Nev. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)(AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prosecutor says a 22-year-old man dressed in battle gear fired at least 20 shots outside and inside a Las Vegas convenience store, killing a man sitting in a parked car but missing customers in store aisles.

The suspect, Jesus Javier Uribe, refused to attend a scheduled court appearance Friday on multiple felony charges including murder and attempted murder.

A judge acknowledged Uribe’s absence and ordered him held in jail without bail pending arraignment

Tuesday on charges also including robbery, burglary and illegal discharge of a weapon.

Uribe was arrested Thursday after Las Vegas police issued a public plea to find the man responsible for what was characterized as a random criminal act.

