NDOT altering ‘Prepare to Stop’ warning signs on Pyramid, Mt. Rose as part of statewide project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Following two years of research and planning, the Nevada Department of Transportation is set to revamp the Advance Warning Signal Systems on both Pyramid and Mt. Rose Highways as part of a statewide project.

NDOT says research has shown the warning given by the ‘Prepare to Stop’ flashing signage actually entices many drivers to speed up to try and beat the looming light change.

“That can have tragic consequences that we’re trying to avoid,” said Meg Ragonese, public information officer for NDOT. “Ultimately, our priority is traffic safety.”

Seven of the nine Advance Warning Signals on Pyramid Highway will be phased out (see NDOT’s press release below for details). Over a two month period in early 2022, those seven signs will go from active to passive to static signs. After the 60-day period, some signs ahead of lights could eventually be removed altogether. There will also be changes to five ‘Prepare to Stop’ signs on Mt. Rose Highway.

“We also looked at the experience of other state DOTs and we found that in other states where similar changes to advance signals have been implemented, it did enhance safety and reduce crashes,” said Ragonese.

Not everyone is convinced. Sparks City Councilman Kristopher Dahir penned an opinion piece in the Reno-Gazette Journal, saying within that “NDOT is not doing this because of a problem on Pyramid Highway, but is instead making a statewide decision to attempt to push our region into their new mold.”

“They’re just doing it mainly because someone decided it’s safer now,” Dahir told KOLO-8. “So now they’re changing it all.”

Dahir says while NDOT has connected with his and other elected leaders’ staffs, he believes the City of Sparks is being told what will happen on Pyramid Highway instead of working together to find a consensus.

“Sometimes change isn’t bad. I’m not against change,” said Dahir, who wants NDOT to hold off the changes and bring all parties to the table for a discussion “But I’m against things happening that aren’t taken up to account.”

Officials with NDOT are adamant that all necessary communication has taken place.

“Since 2019, we’ve had the opportunity to work with our local government partners - city and county governments - in developing the implementation guidelines for these changes,” said Ragonese. “We’ve also had the opportunity to keep our local government partners updated during the process and we continue to welcome feedback as we finalize development of this upcoming change to these signals.”

To learn more about the project, head to https://nvsafesignals.com/.

Press Release from NDOT:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Next year, drivers will see changes to the flashing warning signals placed in advance of some traffic signals on Pyramid Highway and Mt. Rose Highway as the Nevada Department of Transportation updates the warning signals for enhanced traffic consistency and safety.

Known as advanced signal warning systems, the yellow signs are placed ahead of certain traffic signals to draw attention to the signal ahead. Some advance signal warning signs contain lights which continuously flash. Others begin flashing when the traffic signal ahead readies to turn yellow and red, allowing drivers time to prepare to stop in advance of the signal.

NDOT conducted an engineering study to establish guidelines for most effective use of the different types of signal warning systems, compliant with federal guidelines. Each individual advance signal was evaluated for the most appropriate change based on sight distance, location and more.

In locations where the advance signals are no longer warranted, another concern is the potential for drivers to unsafely speed up to “beat the light,” potentially leading to crashes. Red-light running is one of the most serious traffic problems in the nation. It is estimated that vehicles running red lights cause more than 200,000 crashes and approximately 900 deaths nationwide per year. Between 2015 and 2019, more than 500 people died in Nevada intersection crashes. For enhanced signal consistency and traffic safety, the following advance signal warning systems will change:

PYRAMID HIGHWAY

· Northbound Pyramid Highway at Calle de la Plata- remove advance warning signal

· Pyramid Highway at Eagle Canyon/La Posada Drive- remove advance warning signal

· Pyramid Highway at Lazy Five Parkway- remove advance warning signal

· Pyramid Highway at Sparks Boulevard- remove advance warning signal

· Pyramid Highway at Golden View Drive- remove advance warning signal

· Pyramid Highway at Lazy Five Parkway- remove advance warning signal

· Pyramid Highway at Los Altos Parkway- remove advance warning signal

· Northbound Pyramid Highway at Disc Drive- modify timing of advance warning signal

· Southbound Pyramid Highway at Disc Drive- remove advance warning signal

· Southbound Pyramid Highway at Farr Lane/Queen Way- modify timing of advance warning signal

MT. ROSE HIGHWAY

· Southbound U.S. 395A and Mt. Rose Highway intersection- remove advance warning signal

· Northbound U.S. 395A and Mt. Rose Highway intersection- convert to continously-flashing advance warning signal

· Eastbound Mt. Rose Highway and Wedge Parkway- Modify timing of advance warning signal

· Westbound Mt. Rose Highway and Thomas Creek Road- remove advance warning signal

· Eastbound Mt. Rose Highway and Thomas Creek Road- modify timing of advance warning signal At locations where advance signal warning systems are being removed, the existing advance signal will first be temporarily changed to constantly flashing for approximately 30 days before being removed. The constantly flashing signal will be an additional visual reminder to drivers of the signal changes taking place. A full listing of advance signals to be changed is available at nvsafesignals.com. Intersection Safety Tips Drive attentively Make a complete stop at all red traffic signals and stop signs Lift your foot off the accelerator and look both ways before crossing an intersection on a green signal Yield to other drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians Look right before turning on green Motorists stopped at a red light should look both ways before proceeding on a green light to make sure the intersection is clear

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.