Marlin Drive residents thrilled about ditch cleanup; ask for more routine maintenance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marlin Drive in Reno’s Golden Valley looked much better Thursday morning than it did just a few days ago.

Cleanup crews with Washoe County helped clear out vegetation and other debris from a ditch that runs under the road.

Their efforts are a start but those who live nearby say more work needs to be done.

In a story KOLO 8 News Now brought you Monday residents voiced their frustrations with the flooding. Some said the county is negligent.

Thursday KOLO 8 News Now talked with different neighbors who added they’re sick of cleaning up their property every time the ditches do flood.

“It’s just the fact that we have to do all of our own repairs after this flooding. No one comes down here and does anything,” said Les Depoali, who helped Maia Robinson clear her property. “They mess around a little bit. (Thursday) is the first time I’ve seen some action.”

Residents have seen four bad floods on Marlin Drive in the last 20 years, they say.

Ray Lake’s property suffered water damage.

“A good start would be to replace the two pipes (that continuously get clogged) with a single box culvert that would not back things up,” he recommended.

Designing a better way to move floodwater is not a new idea to Dwayne Smith with Washoe County’s Engineering and Capital Projects Division.

“(Reconstructing the backed-up culvert) needs to be looked at,” he agreed. “So that is on our radar, absolutely. We tried our best with our limited crew sizes to get down to all these areas as frequently as we can.”

Smith adds he appreciates residents opening gates to their property and allowing machinery in to do the maintenance work they can.

