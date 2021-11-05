Advertisement

Las Vegas police arrest man sought in deadly store gunfire

In this security image from video, released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a...
In this security image from video, released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a homicide suspect, shot and killed a random man, then fired multiple times inside the Short Line Express Market, a Las Vegas convenience store near Jones and Robindale Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Clark County, Nev. Las Vegas police on Thursday appealed for help identifying a gunman who fatally shot a person in a vehicle outside a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas and shot at another person inside the business. The suspect was described as Asian, male and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say they arrested a man sought after opening fire as he entered a convenience store, killing one person in a vehicle outside and targeting at least one person inside.

Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters Thursday the man surrendered after a standoff with officers at a home in a neighborhood not far from the store southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

Spencer didn’t immediately provide the man’s name.

He said he’ll be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder and multiple other felony charges.

Spencer had issued a public plea hours earlier for help finding the man, characterizing the shooting as a “completely random incident.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Three teens die in crash into canal near Bishop
A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Washoe County school bus involved in fatal accident
A screenshot from a Sparks Police Department update on the fatal officer-involved shooting of...
More details on fatal officer-involved shooting in Reno
Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane

Latest News

Tandem Chocolates is located at 7111 South Virginia St in Reno and is offering a special...
A South Reno Grand Opening with a giveback to a local non-profit
Henderson Fire Department logo
Henderson Fire Department: 2 women dead after house fire
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Marijuana growing facilty
UNR offers cannabis extended studies program