Henderson Fire Department: 2 women dead after house fire

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - The Henderson Fire Department says two women are dead following a house fire Thursday.

The department said the women died at separate hospitals after being transported with critical injuries around 5 a.m.

Their identities weren’t released. Cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire occurred in a gated community near Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street,

