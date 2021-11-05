Henderson Fire Department: 2 women dead after house fire
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - The Henderson Fire Department says two women are dead following a house fire Thursday.
The department said the women died at separate hospitals after being transported with critical injuries around 5 a.m.
Their identities weren’t released. Cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire occurred in a gated community near Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street,
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)