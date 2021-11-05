Have a Heart: Meet Ah’meen, Se’Kani, and Ms’Layla

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ll have a smile on your face as soon as you meet siblings Ah’meen, Se’Kani and Ms’Layla. They are always on the move, and love being with each other.

At five-years-old, Ah’meen is the oldest and loves to play the role of big brother. He’s good at caring for his siblings and is described as a big helper. His case worker, Rachael McGarrah says he also love to be active.

“He likes music, dance, art. He also likes to be funny, so you will often be laughing after talking with him.”

Two-year-old Se’Kani goes by Kani for short. He has and infectious giggle and being the middle child, he is good at keeping himself entertained.

“He starts off a little bit shy,” McGarrah said. “But as he gets to know you he’s a little bit more open and wants to get to know you and be a part of whatever’s going on.”

One-year-old Ms’Layla is busy learning how to walk and exploring the world around her. Together, the three make up a sibling set in search of parents to give them a permanent home.

They’ve been with their current foster parents nearly all of their lives, so a potential family will have to understand there will be a transition period.

“I think lots of patience and lots of love would be a great family for this these kids,” McGarrah said. " [A family who has] a lot of patience for kids who are curious with the world and ready to learn all that it has to offer.”

It’s a lot to ask to take on three kids under the age of 6. But they are great at getting along and there’s a concern that splitting them up can cause more harm than good.

“They love each other,” McGarrah said. “They are not the ones that you see coming into the house and they’re fighting with each other over the toys. They can share they can go find other toys. They really look out for each other. And they always leave you with a smile.”

Trust is also a big factor. The kids will need to know an adult will be sticking around. If you are interested in learning more about these siblings, contact Myra Yeargan, (775)560-8913 myeargan@washoecounty.gov

