Greater Nevada Credit Union needs donations to support families in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Greater Nevada Credit Union is looking to help families in need during the holidays and is calling on the community for support. Now through December 9th, branches will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items, along with new toys and clothing. VP of Business Development, John Ahdunko, says the goal is to reach people who are struggling right now across Nevada.

“The last two years have been very tough, but for those who are less fortunate it’s been tougher than others. So, we’re looking to fill that gap and encourage others within the community to help us build up enough resources to give back to those folks in need,” Ahdunko added.

Greater Nevada Credit Union is partnering with organizations like the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Friends in Service Helping (FISH), and Elko Harbor House to get donations into the hands of needy families.

. The most requested food items for local pantries include, but are not limited to:

● Canned meals: stews, soups, spaghetti/ravioli (low-sodium preferred)

● Protein: peanut butter, tuna, salmon, chicken, dried or canned beans

● Grains: whole-grain cereal, oatmeal, brown rice, whole grain pasta

● Fruits: canned (packed in 100% juice or light syrup), dried fruit, applesauce (no sugar added), 100% fruit juice boxes

● Vegetables: canned (no salt added and/or low-sodium preferred)

● Dairy: shelf-stable milk

● Kid-friendly snacks: granola bars, popcorn, animal crackers, graham crackers

● Baby products: formula, infant cereal, baby food

Visit gncu.org for a list of locations where you can drop off your items.

