Daylight Saving Driver Safety

NHP urges drivers to take extra caution as we head into the time change this weekend
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:44 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers will need to start being extra careful as we head into this weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning.

Setting your clock back an hour means it will get darker much earlier. The sun will go down before 5′o’clock, which means it will be a lot harder to see people walking near roads this time of year. Pedestrians getting hit also becomes more common.

Trooper Charles Caster of Nevada Highway Patrol urges people to be extra aware as we head into Daylight Saving Time,

“You might be driving home from work and it’s getting dark, there might be children and other people out and around these school zones, so we ask everyone to drive courteously and to pay close attention,” Trooper Caster said.

It is also important for drivers to take caution on their morning commute. You could experience the sun in your eyes, NHP advises you to utilize your visor, wear sunglasses, and slow down if need be. Speeding will only cut down on your commute a few seconds.

