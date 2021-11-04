Advertisement

You can help Stuff a Bus for Washoe County’s children

KOLOCares
KOLOCares(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA) and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) are joining together to collect donations for foster and adoptive children in need.

The Children in Care Stuff a Bus collection will happen Friday, November 5, 2021 from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the Target in Sparks at 1550 East Lincoln Way.

The collection is in recognition of National Adoption Awareness Month.

The collection needs brand new:

  • Jackets
  • Coats
  • Gloves
  • Socks
  • Blankets
  • Sweatpants
  • Boots
  • Beanies
  • Hooded sweatshits
  • Gift cards

The donated items will be distributed to foster and adoptive children at the HSA Family Engagement Center throughout the next several months.

KOLO 8 News Now is a proud sponsor of the Stuff a Bus event.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Three teens die in crash into canal near Bishop
A screenshot from a Sparks Police Department update on the fatal officer-involved shooting of...
More details on fatal officer-involved shooting in Reno
Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane
Reno Police are in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Tripp Drive near Clear Acre.
Reno Police standoff with wanted person now over

Latest News

The reminders formRFD about the river
The dangers the Truckee River during the fall and winter seasons
How Thanksgiving could be most expensive holiday in history affects local food banks
Food pantries face inflation, supply chain issues and shortages ahead of Thanksgiving
NTA continues fight against human trafficking
Nevada truckers continue fight against human trafficking
Afghan refugees
Northern Nevada International Center needs help as Afghan evacuees arrive in the area