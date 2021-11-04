You can help Stuff a Bus for Washoe County’s children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA) and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) are joining together to collect donations for foster and adoptive children in need.

The Children in Care Stuff a Bus collection will happen Friday, November 5, 2021 from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the Target in Sparks at 1550 East Lincoln Way.

The collection is in recognition of National Adoption Awareness Month.

The collection needs brand new:

Jackets

Coats

Gloves

Socks

Blankets

Sweatpants

Boots

Beanies

Hooded sweatshits

Gift cards

The donated items will be distributed to foster and adoptive children at the HSA Family Engagement Center throughout the next several months.

KOLO 8 News Now is a proud sponsor of the Stuff a Bus event.

