You can help Stuff a Bus for Washoe County’s children
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA) and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) are joining together to collect donations for foster and adoptive children in need.
The Children in Care Stuff a Bus collection will happen Friday, November 5, 2021 from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the Target in Sparks at 1550 East Lincoln Way.
The collection is in recognition of National Adoption Awareness Month.
The collection needs brand new:
- Jackets
- Coats
- Gloves
- Socks
- Blankets
- Sweatpants
- Boots
- Beanies
- Hooded sweatshits
- Gift cards
The donated items will be distributed to foster and adoptive children at the HSA Family Engagement Center throughout the next several months.
KOLO 8 News Now is a proud sponsor of the Stuff a Bus event.
