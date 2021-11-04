Advertisement

Washoe County school bus involved in fatal accident

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a Washoe County School District bus that killed a motorcyclist.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bus and the motorcycle were both heading westbound on Eagle Canyon Drive at Richard Springs Boulevard.

There are no details yet on exactly how the crash happened. Deputies say the motorcyclist was a teenager.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were students on the bus at the time. There were no injuries on the bus and all the students were transported to their school.

