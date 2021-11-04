Advertisement

Washoe County deputy pleads no contest in fatal crash

A motorcycle involved in a fatal crash with a Washoe County Sheriff's Office vehicle is loaded onto a truck.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Washoe County sheriff’s deputy has been fined $1,140 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in a Reno crash that killed a motorcyclist last October.

Judge Derek Dreiling of Reno Justice Court sentenced Deputy Jade Brinson on Tuesday in the death of 74-year-old Joel Edwards of Sparks.

A lawyer for Edwards’ family said they hoped Brinson would get some jail time and were disappointed by the sentence Attorney David Houston also said the family will seek a financial settlement with the county.

Edwards was killed Oct. 16 when Brinson made a left turn into Edwards’ path while responding to reports of a drunk driver.

