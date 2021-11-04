V&T Railway needs staff for Polar Express

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Polar Express will be pulling into the V & T Railway this month, but before it can make its journey through the silver state, extra hands are needed to make it happen. There are a handful of part-time positions up for grabs, including supervisors, parking and ticket attendants, and staff for the retail shop.

V&T Railway Operations Manager, Allyson Bolton, says the help is needed ahead of a busy holiday season.

“Currently, the Polar Express train ride is over 80% sold out. We have seen quite the demand this year. So if you’re looking to ride with us, we encourage you to go online and go ahead and book your ticket,” added Bolton.

Pay ranges from $90 - $125 per night, and each shift runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Applicants can expect to commit to a minimum of 10 nights of the 23-night event and are subject to background check. The Polar Express will run from November 19 through December 24 at the Eastgate Depot in Carson City.

Interviews will be held on Friday, November 5. Applicants will need to schedule an appointment ahead of time, which they can do by sending an email to admin@vtrailway.com.

