UNR offers a cannabis extended studies program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “People are interested and they are really, really excited.” That’s how the Interim Vice Provost of Extend Studies at UNR described the newest on-line course offered through the program.

The Cannabis Certificate Programs begin on November 11th and hopes to offer the marijuana industry an educated work force from which to choose.

“And I think it is different than most of us think of “Cheech and Chong” and the guy behind the counter,” says Jodi Herzik, UNR Interim Vice Provost of Extended Studies. “The people that work in the industry now are highly skilled. They have a vast knowledge of the varieties of cannabis, and how the industry works. The certificates were designed to be on ramps to getting into this business,” she says.

Herzik says the courses are broken into four disciplines. Marijuana and Medicine, Marijuana Business, Marijuana Agriculture, and Lab and Marijuana Policy. Each course she says will last about six months with certification awarded at the course’s completion. Medical experts, PhDs, and industry experts who have been in the industry for years will be teaching the courses on-line.

This is a growing industry no pun intended increasing annually at a 27% rate. In 2020 the industry saw a growth spurt offering 70,000-additional jobs last year.

While many may want to delve into the sales aspect of the industry and may not have experience in higher education, she says those with medical degrees or PhDs may take a course as well to further their understanding of cannabis.

Each course will cost the student $2900.

The courses include videos and homework, and in some cases she says the student may end up with an impressive portfolio and the end of a course to show a prospective employer.

CANNABISEDUCATION.UNR.EDU

