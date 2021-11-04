Advertisement

Reno Police investigating fatal shooting

Reno Police investigates a fatal shooting on Patton Drive.
Reno Police investigates a fatal shooting on Patton Drive.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting where one person died Wednesday night. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Patton Drive near Tripp Drive, just east of the University of Nevada campus.

Investigators say the shooter has not been arrested, but they believe the incident was a targeted attack. While no motive has been identified yet, police say there is no threat to the public.

The victim, who died at the scene, has not been identified.

